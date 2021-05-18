Cango Caves struggling to stay afloat, says Oudtshoorn mayor

Cape Town - Despite its main tourist attraction running at a loss, the Greater Oudtshoorn Municipality is confident that its new turnaround strategy for the Cango Caves will work to revitalise the internationally acclaimed attraction.

The municipality said that despite the financial challenges that came with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, a special municipal council was working to ensure the survival and prosperity of the iconic caves.

Oudtshoorn mayor Chris Macpherson said the council had last month resolved to develop an economic recovery and turn-around strategy for the caves.

Macpherson said: “The Cango Caves, like many businesses, are struggling to stay afloat. The objective of our strategy is to focus on operational matters and put in place measures to turn its financial position around.

“We are also looking at reviewing the caves’ current operational module and exploring the possibility of establishing a municipal entity versus a department within the municipality. The caves require urgent upgrades of their current facilities, and capital funding is required. The council has therefore proposed that alternative sources be explored to fund the upgrade of these facilities,” he said.

The municipality said that while under Covid-19 restrictions, the special counsel was looking into starting negotiations with service providers to introduce additional services to make the caves attractive to more visitors.

"The turnaround strategy will look to review the current tariff structures, the development of packages, marketing the caves to schools, opening the caves to host special events, the marketing of caves and local, national and international platforms,“ said Macpherson.

Over the weekend, Tourism Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela visited the caves as part of his two-day visit to the Garden Route and Klein Karoo districts.

The visit, which was part of the Economic Development and Tourism Product Development Department’s initiatives, saw Mahlalela visit some of the province's acclaimed tourists spots, including the Mossel Bay Zipline, the Pacaltsdorp historical walk and the Buffelsdrift Game Lodge in Oudtshoorn.

Speaking on his visits Mahlalela said that the national government had developed an economic reconstruction and recovery plan. In response to this plan, the Department of Tourism had developed a tourism Sector Recovery Plan that had been approved by the Cabinet.

He said: “The plan and the gains made in the risk-adjusted strategy are the result of extensive consultation and collaboration between the government, tourism sector and civil society. The plan is set to revive tourism and set the sector on an optimal path to recovery, transformation and long-term sustainability.”

Mahlalela is expected to visit the Robben Island Museum tomorrow as part of his tour. The trip to Robben Island will be preceded by his Budget Speech at Kwantu Guest House in Milnerton today.

Cape Argus