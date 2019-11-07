Cape Town - The Western Cape’s drugs of choice in order of preference are dagga, tik (crystal methamphetamine), alcohol and heroin.
The latest report compiled from data gathered from 35 specialist treatment centres/programmes by the SA Community Epidemiology Network on Drug Use reveals the primary substances abused from July to December last year were cannabis (30.5%), tik (27.6%), alcohol (19.8%) and heroin (11.4%).
Together these comprised 89% of all admissions.
Overall, 2 719 people were treated at all 35 treatment centres in that period.
Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said: “A range of organisations are implementing community-based harm reduction services for people who use drugs the department uses statistical information on people with substance use disorders accessing treatment to assist in determining demand in the province.”