Cannabis is the Western Cape's drug of choice









The Western Cape’s drugs of choice in order of preference are dagga, tik (crystal methamphetamine), alcohol and heroin. Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Cape Town - The Western Cape’s drugs of choice in order of preference are dagga, tik (crystal methamphetamine), alcohol and heroin. The latest report compiled from data gathered from 35 specialist treatment centres/programmes by the SA Community Epidemiology Network on Drug Use reveals the primary substances abused from July to December last year were cannabis (30.5%), tik (27.6%), alcohol (19.8%) and heroin (11.4%). Together these comprised 89% of all admissions. Overall, 2 719 people were treated at all 35 treatment centres in that period. Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said: “A range of organisations are implementing community-based harm reduction services for people who use drugs the department uses statistical information on people with substance use disorders accessing treatment to assist in determining demand in the province.”

“For that reason, many projects and initiatives financed by our department are concerned with improving the availability and quality of treatment facilities. Presently, the Department uses statistical information on people with substance use disorders accessing treatment to assist in determining patterns of prevalence and demand in the province,” said Fernandez.

In a statement the Department of Social Development said it was “continuously working to expand the reach and quality of our substance abuse treatment and intervention services, across the province despite financial constraints”.

“The Department currently funds 6 NGO-run inpatient treatment facilities,13 community based treatment NGOs which render treatment across 30 sites, 21 NGOs which render early intervention services from 29 sites and 10 NGOs which render aftercare services across 16 sites,” said the statement.

The MEC said: “No one grows up thinking they are going to become addicted to alcohol or drugs. I would like to thank all the individuals, communities, organisations and civil society working together to help provide support to those experiencing a substance use disorder.

Anybody needing more information or assistance can contact the www.heretohelp.co.za website, or the DSD hotline on 0800 220 250.

[email protected]