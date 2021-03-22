Cape activists concerned over government’s resolve to follow GBV cases in court

Cape Town - Activists against gender-based violence (GBV) have expressed concern over the Department of Safety and Security’s Court Watching Brief Unit’s resolve to remain behind closed doors.

Speaking to the Cape Argus, activists said the time had come for the department to consider combining efforts with local community-based organisations to unanimously tackle the fight against GBV.

Human rights practitioner Avuzwa-Kagiso Ngubo said: “If the unit is continued to be kept behind closed doors, how do we know they are doing what they set out to do. Who is holding them accountable if they are behind closed doors?

“If they were to come out in the open, however, and work with us, then we will see a decrement in crime in general, because what we see on a daily basis is that the perpetrators of these crimes are let out and free to victimise their victims all over again. There is no guarantee or faith in trusting something you don’t see actively working.”

Anti-GBV activist Mercy Dube said: “All we know is how often we are let down by government bodies and departments. We need to be able to work hand in hand if we are fighting the same evil.