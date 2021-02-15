Cape adventurer Zirk Botha has Rio in his sights

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Avid adventurer and naval Officer Zirk Botha is well on his way to completing his ambitious row to Rio. Botha, who began his journey #Row2Rio2020 on December 19, 2020, reached the halfway mark to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil late last month. He is the first known person to attempt the journey, rowing alone and unsupported by any safety craft. Botha’s journey to Rio was sponsored by Juwi Renewable Energies. It is dedicated to promoting environmental awareness and the importance of sustainable development for the future of the Earth. “I want to use #Row2Rio2020 to spotlight the impact of fossil fuels and irresponsible consumerism on the planet, which will be the home of our children and future generations. Renewable energies are essential to a sustainable future,” said Botha.

Yesterday Botha wished his supporters a Happy Valentine’s Day saying that when he decided to do a Solo Cape to Rio row, he knew that it would be tough.

“It's a good thing that I did not know exactly how tough it would be. There were some mornings when my tired body and aching muscles begged me to take a break, but I knew how many people from across the globe were cheering me on and were encouraging me to give it my best shot.

“So it is simple: get up, chin up and row. One stroke at a time. And it does not take long to warm up sore muscles and keep at it. Without your support and encouragement, it would have been a completely different experience and thus, once I realized that this potentially could be a huge success, I had to give it my best shot!

“You are a big part of the success of this challenge. So today, I dedicate my row to everyone supporting Row2Rio2020. Thank you! And Happy Valentine’s,” said Botha.

Cape Argus