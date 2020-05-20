Cape agriculture department forced to make spending cutbacks due to lockdown

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Agriculture has been forced to make several spending cutbacks as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. This was said during a briefing of the Standing Committee for Agriculture, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning by the department and the Cape Agency for Sustainable Integrated Development in Rural Areas (Casidra) on their five-year Strategic Plan for the years 2020 to 2025. Deputy director-general at the provincial Department of Agriculture, Darryl Jacobs, said: “The department proposes to surrender all funding, as well as monies unspent during the 2020/21 financial year, other than conditional grants.” Jacobs said: “Most, if not all events that had been planned, such as the Agri Worker competition and the female entrepreneur of the year, have been cancelled due to the lockdown.” Agriculture head of department, Dr Mogale Sebopetsa, said: “The five-year plan did not start well. Obviously Covid-19 is our biggest challenge in the sector.”

Sebopetsa added: “We’re not only dealing with Covid-19, we’re also dealing with drought as some regions in our province are still affected in a big way.

“The implication of the stimulus package announced recently by the president means that there are going to be budget cuts in the current year, which means we will have to find other ways of getting resources to assist our farmers.

“Also, we have yet to receive our annual conditional grant funding for farmers this year from the national government,” said Sebopetsa. “I can assure farmers that we’re doing everything we can to hasten the process.”

Meanwhile, during the last six years of persistent drought, the provincial Department of Agriculture has provided approximately R241million worth of fodder support vouchers to farmers across the Western Cape.

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said: “The department has distributed R10m in fodder support to 1727 farmers located in extreme or critically extreme drought areas in the province.”

Meyer said: “These areas include the Central and Little Karoo, parts of the Cape Winelands and the northern parts of Matzikamma.

“This has occurred with full regard for the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.”

The department has provided a frequently-asked-questions toolkit for the agricultural sector, available at: http://www.elsenburg.com/sites/default/files/FAQ-COVID-19-Version7.pdf

[email protected]