Cape Agulhas has a new mayor in Raymond Ross

Cape Town - DA Councillor in the Cape Agulhas Municipality Raymond Ross has been sworn in as the new executive mayor. This comes after former mayor and DA member Paul Swart was removed from the position following a motion of no confidence.

The motion was based on a disciplinary committee finding that Swart was guilty of misconduct on two charges, including failure to disclose interests in contravention of section 6 of the code of conduct for councillors. Swart is believed to have transferred R30 000 to the Elim Community Trust in March 2021 while being a property owner in Elim, which made him a beneficiary of the trust. The funds were allegedly used for the construction of an Arts and Craft Centre and to refurbish a guest house.

It was also revealed the Trust had not been registered as a business with the municipality. In a special council meeting chaired by speaker Derick Burger, councillors nominated Ross along with Dirk Jantjies from the Dienslewerings Party (DLRP). This then resulted in a voting process conducted by secret ballot.

Ross received six votes and Jantjies received five out of the 11 ballots that the internal auditor counted. However, as one council member cast a virtual vote, opposition members questioned the procedure before it was made known. Their cries would then fall on deaf ears as the speaker deemed the process within the regulations of the election process. Shortly after taking office, Ross said he looked forward to the demands of the role.

“We mark a new chapter in our journey together, a chapter that is filled with hope, promise in a renewed commitment to building a better future for all our citizens. “We have the potential of becoming a beacon of excellence in local governance, a model for others to follow,” he said. Ross was first elected to the Cape Agulhas Council in 2021.

DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said Cape Agulhas was among the best-performing municipalities. “Committed to excellent service delivery and good, clean governance, the Cape Agulhas Municipality has for years been one of the best-performing municipalities in the country, and we are confident that, under Raymond’s leadership, the municipality will continue to excel,” he said. DA councillor Karin Donald was also elected as deputy mayor, securing six votes as opposed to ANC councillor Renier Louw’s five votes.

Meanwhile, the DLRP’s Jantjies said his party would continue to play the opposition while they serve the poorest people in the municipality. “The path forward, we are sitting in the opposition seats, and we are going to stay there and play our role in the opposition,” Jantjies said. [email protected]