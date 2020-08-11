Cape ANC MPL slams composition of new NYDA board, which includes NDZ’s daughter

Cape Town - An ANC MPL in the Western Cape has added his voice to a protest by opposition parties and youth organisations against the latest appointments to the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board by Parliament. Mesuli Kama has written an open letter urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject the list of seven board members, which included Thuthukile Zuma, daughter of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and former president Jacob Zuma. The other candidates, recommended by the sub-committee of the portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities and the select committee on health and social services, were John Sifiso Mtsweni, Karabo Mohale, Paballo Ponoane, Lukhona Afika Mnguni, Gerald Molaoli Sekake and Avela Mjajubana. Kama, who is the ANC’s provincial spokesperson for community safety said: “As a loyal member of this organisation, I have opted to listen more to what are the cries of the people against their government. The people, particularly the young people are worried about the process followed in the appointment of the NYDA board. “Only four provinces out of the nine are represented and as it relates to demographics; I draw your attention to race and gender the recommended list is in conflict not only with this prescription of the act, but against the messaging of all our arms of the state in responding to the stated feeling of segregation.”

The SA Youth Chamber of Commerce (SAYCC) said that it wanted a review of the process and demanded that it be nullified.

Mesuli Kama has penned letter to president urging him to reject list which includes Thuthukile Zuma. Picture: Supplied

SAYCC president Thapelo Maleke said: “The organisation will launch an application in the Pretoria High Court to interdict the president from considering the names, which are an outcome of a blatantly flawed process.”

Luyolo Mphithi, DA parliamentary spokesperson for women, youth and persons with disabilities, said: “We are of the view that the majority of the candidates are politically compromised. “Brilliant and talented young people across the demographic and political spectrum are left out in the cold with little to no opportunities available to them.

“While the DA supported the inclusion of Lukhona Mnguni, we objected to the rest of the recommendations, as we do not believe that the board is inclusive and representative in terms of Section 4 of the NYDA Act, nor do we believe that the board will work independently and in the best interest of South Africa’s youth.”

Meanwhile, an online petition to Ramaphosa and Speaker Thandi Modise against the new NYDA board had gathered 133 signatures by Monday.

