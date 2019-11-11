Oosthuizen, who is the ambassador of the newspaper's Dignity Project, received a special birthday party planned by Independent Media's marketing team.
Editor Aziz Hartley said: “In Danny's own way he has impacted me as an editor of the paper and when one works through Danny's column when he sends it on a Sunday, I make a point of going through it meticulously.
"And in that way I respect what he writes, I always have respect for columnists; I respect him more than others.”
Hartley said Oosthuizen's columns over the last few months about coming to terms with being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer have touched the hearts of readers.