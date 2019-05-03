Pictured left to right of Plumstead High is Njabulo Madlala, Sphiwokuhle Sibanda, Hurriah Lokoto and Skye Leigh Jones. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - If the first round robin stage of the High Schools Quiz was anything to go by, the second, on Monday, will be an exhilarating affair. The Cape Argus High Schools Quiz, sponsored by Food Lover’s Market in association with IIE’s Varsity College, saw 79 teams from 36 schools compete against each other at six venues across the Peninsula on April 23.

Pupils are preparing to do it all again on May 6.

After the first round robin, South Peninsula High has once again solidified that they are out to retain the title of Cape Argus High Schools Quiz champions, with three of the teams from the school making it into the top 10.

Islamia College Boys A are also making their mark in the competition, as they are currently sitting at the top of the log after scoring a total of 106 in the first round robin.

Other teams in the top 10 include: Mondale High B, Rylands High A, Sibelius High B, Maitland High A and Fairbairn College A. This could all change next week.

The winning team will be rewarded with R3 000 per team member, along with R35 000 for their school, among many other prizes.

The top two teams will then go on to compete in the National High Schools Quiz against teams from across the country.

The study material for the second round robin will be from newspapers published from April 23 until May 3 excluding May 1 (public holiday) on which the participants will be quizzed for the second round robin.

Justin van Tonder, deputy principal of student recruitments at the IIE Varsity College campus, previously said that any opportunity to get involved in an event like the quiz was great.

“Initiatives like the High Schools Quiz are always beneficial.

“Often you find students that are going through school just passing, and we know that when entering the work environment the bare minimum just doesn’t cut it,” Van Tonder said.

“The quiz shows them that there is a bigger picture and sometimes it takes that extra bit of effort and work to succeed in life.”





