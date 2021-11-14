Cape Argus journalist on his way to great things after scoring prestigious scholarship

Cape Town - Cape Argus journalist Sisonke Mlamla has been chosen as a recipient of the sought-after “Elevate Scholarship”. The scholarship is an initiative by the International News Media Association (Inma) and the Google News Initiative. Mlamla is one of 50 recipients from 29 countries.

The scholarship aims to raise historically under-represented and disadvantaged groups in early to mid-career positions. These groups are identified by race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, access to higher education, immigration and people with disabilities. It will equip new faces and voices with strong media industry fundamentals, networking and mentoring opportunities.

“Removing obstacles for equitable inclusion in news industry training and development can shatter the glass ceiling for professionals from under-represented groups, which hampers innovation and the future of news media,” said Earl J Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of Inma. The scholarship will equip recipients to learn more about the use of data and algorithms. This includes: subscriber vs non-subscriber audiences, authenticated vs non-authenticated audiences, data products, dashboards, what to measure, assigning numerical value to original journalism. An ecstatic Mlamla said: “It is a great honour for me to be selected as one of 50 media professionals from 29 countries to receive this year’s Elevate Scholarship. Journalism is a changing and challenging career that needs one to be on top of his game, and a critical thinker.

“I believe this scholarship will equip me. I look forward to learning more on how to handle today’s newsrooms, that are is going through a massive transformation in terms of responsibilities and focus that can make it the engine driving media companies,” said Mlamla. Cape Argus editor Aziz Hartley said Mlamla’s selection for the scholarship was testimony to the vast untapped talent at Independent Media. “We are absolutely thrilled that Sisonke has been chosen for this scholarship. He has grown in leaps and bounds since joining the Cape Argus a few years ago. His selection is also an inspiration for his colleagues, not only in our newsroom, but throughout the Independent Media group.