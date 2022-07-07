Cape Argus lends helping hand to parents of three Wallacedene children killed in blaze

Cape Town - The Cape Argus newspaper has joined compassionate friends and strangers who donated food items to the parents of the three Wallacedene children who were killed in a fire on Youth Day. Rentia September, 42, and her partner Jamaldine Erasmus, 43, on Wednesday accepted donations from the Cape Argus ahead of the funeral service for their children Tyron, 12, Keagan, 8, and Joslyn, 4, who died in a tragic fire on June 16.

September and Erasmus were not at home at the time of the incident and had gone out to work at a piece job. They had, however, left their children in the care of their eldest child, Jodee September, 16, who fortunately survived the incident, sustaining multiple burns to his body. A family friend of the couple and the chairperson of the Petersen Street Committee, Mbasa Obose, said on their return home, the couple were distraught to find not only their home destroyed but their children dead. She said: “I can’t tell you how devastated Rentia was when she found out what had happened. She is still recovering from it. She loved her babies with all her heart, and my heart breaks for her every time she mentions them.

“We are grateful to everyone who has donated and has shown support for the September family as they go through this difficult time. As struggling parents, we were worried that they would struggle to lay their babies to rest in a dignified manner,” Obose said. The Cape Argus, supported by Chikro Food Market, Grassy Park, and MA Powertrade (Athlone) donated 100 Double O Cooldrinks, R5 000 worth of groceries and four 10kg packs of chicken. Cape Argus editor Aziz Hartley said: “We understand the pain the family experienced at this time. Our thoughts are with the parents and all those who loved these children. We want to thank those who came to the family’s assistance during this very difficult time.”

