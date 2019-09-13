Tuscany Glen Primary School pupils celebrate with their goodies in preparation for the Cape Argus #PrimarySchoolQuiz. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - While the Cape Argus High School Quiz has come to an end, and learners are preparing for the Nationals High School Quiz taking place next week, Tuscany Glen Primary will be getting in on the action with their own quiz. The Cape Argus High Schools Quiz, which concluded last month and saw South Peninsula High Walk away as champions, served as an inspiration for the Primary School Quiz.

Tuscany Glen is the first to participate in the quiz at the primary school level, and will be hosting their's on Saturday from 9am to midday.

The quiz will work as an intra-school battle with eight teams participating in two rounds. Each round will consist of four teams, and then with the winner of each round will go onto battle each other to win the quiz.

Tuscany Glen Primary English teacher, and co-ordinator of the quiz, Llewellyn van der Ross, said it was his vision to hold the quiz at primary school level and he was excited that the vision had become reality.

“The learners received stationery packs from the Cape Argus, burgers from Florida Burgers, Jive and more. All the learners are excited about the upcoming event,” said Van der Ross.

He said the aim was to encourage a love for reading, which was fundamental to education, and to sharpen general knowledge and brings awareness of what is happening in the world.

The school holds a newspaper day every second Wednesday of the month.

“The intra-school quiz will be based on the information in the Cape Argus newspapers that we’ve read on all the newspaper days, from local news, international news and sports,” Van der Ross said.

Van Der Ross said there will be exciting prizes for the competition winners.