Cape Chamber appoints new chief executive
Cape Town - The Cape Chamber of Commerce has announced John Lawson, as its new chief executive officer to replace Sid Peimer who has decided to pursue other interests.
Chamber president Jacques Moolman, described Lawson as an expert in economic development with 20 years of experience in the strengthening of economic development ecosystems in South Africa and in India.
He managed his own businesses in consulting and tech start-ups.
Lawson holds the degrees; M.Sc. Industrial Engineering, G.D.E. (Eng. Faculty version of an MBA) and BSc in Engineering (Industrial) from the University of the Witwatersrand. His career experience include being an engineer, entrepreneur, and general manager, and working with various business chambers across South Africa and in India.
Having recently returned to Cape Town after working in India for three years, Lawson aims to strengthen the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s strategic role in growing the Cape Town economy.