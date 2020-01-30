Cape Town - Childline Western Cape has revealed that there are only two social workers serving at each of its centres in the province, putting vulnerable children at risk.
The recent focus of attention on the state of the organisation comes after a Mitchells Plain mother claimed it had placed her 3-year-old daughter on a waiting list after it was discovered that she had been raped, allegedly by her father, in August last year.
“We engaged with the mother to inform her that we regrettably had a waiting list for clients needing to access our therapeutic counselling services,” said the executive director of Childline Western Cape, Ricki Fransman.
With offices in Wynberg, Parow and Mitchells Plain, the organisation provides a much-needed 24-hour toll-free crisis counselling line, individual face-to-face counselling, group work and Prevention and Early Intervention Programme workshops and training.
Fransman said the organisation’s social work team consisted of only 10 social workers.