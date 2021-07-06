Cape children facing stress, anxiety being helped by province, says Fernandez

Cape Town - Children vulnerable to gang violence, drugs and shooting on the Cape Flats are forced to deal with the same feelings of anxiety, stress, depression and bereavement as adults are, according to Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez. Fernandez told ACDP MPL Ferlon Christians that her department had rolled out programmes offering such children counselling and psycho-social support to mitigate the effects of their situation.

“During the 2020/2021 financial year, the provincial department of social development with the support of its NPO partners rendered trauma counselling to 8 765 children and psycho-social support to 5 753 children. “The aim of both counselling and psycho-social support is to break down issues and problems into manageable parts so that children can better understand and cope.” Answering a raft of written questions from provincial legislators, Fernandez said department officials across the province have partnered with NGOs, SAPS, the provincial education department, other departments and municipalities to raise awareness and educate the public about child protection and the available services.

Social development standing committee chairperson Gillion Bosman (DA) asked about the social crime prevention programmes supported by the department to promote a safer environment for children of the province. Fernandez responded that the department launched a child protection campaign on May 31 in aid of Child Protection Week, but that activities have continued to take place outside of the one-week period in support of a 365-day approach. The range of programmes and services provided by the department include safety and risk assessment services; temporary safe care programmes; adolescent development and programmes for children with behavioural, psychological and emotional challenges.

The department has appointed probation officers to provide crime prevention programmes in the community and schools and was also funding NPO social workers, social auxiliary workers and lay counsellors who provided crime prevention programmes and support services to programme beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the City’s Culemborg Safe Space is now in its third year running. Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said the facility has had nearly 1 400 people passing through its gates. “We have individuals who have managed to find permanent employment and who are living independently, persons who were able to regain custody of their children due to the developmental programmes they accessed via the Safe Space and others who have been sober for as long as two years and counting.