Cape Town - Seven City of Cape Town clinics attained the 'Ideal Clinic' distinction during the last audit of the Ideal Clinic programme, blazing the trail in providing quality Primary Healthcare. The clinics were the first City health facilities to achieve platinum status in terms of the National Ideal Clinic Framework. They are: Kuilsriver, Wesbank, Eerste River, Kuyasa, Adriaanse, Valhalla Park and Kasselsvlei clinics.

The Ideal Clinic programme is an initiative by the National Department of Health, aimed at systematically correcting deficiencies and improving the quality of Primary Health Care at public sector clinics.

An Ideal Clinic is a health facility with good infrastructure, adequate staff, adequate resources (medicine and supplies), with good administrative processes and sufficient bulk supplies. It uses applicable clinical policies, protocols, guidelines to ensure the provision of quality health services.

To achieve platinum status, a clinic must meet 90% of vital elements that have an effect on direct service delivery and quality of clinical care to patients. These include availability of certain medicines, temperature control and cold chain procedures for vaccines and medicine rooms; as well as functional equipment for resuscitation and other emergencies.

"Sixty two City Health facilities have so far achieved Ideal Clinic status. This is a wonderful achievement indeed and one worthy of celebration. The staff at the seven clinics that achieved platinum status have worked as a team to overcome a number of challenges," said Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien.

"They set the benchmark for others to aspire to. The City of Cape Town is committed to improve primary healthcare services to our clients. We are making gains, slowly but surely. During the next national audit, the aim is for more clinics to qualify. The Ideal Clinic process helps us improve services, for the benefit of our residents."

The City’s Health Department celebrated a platinum milestone for seven of its clinics at the Bellville Civic Centre on Friday 12 April 2019. Picture: Supplied