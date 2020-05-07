Cape coastlines being looked after during lockdown

Cape Town - CapeNature reserve staff are working closely with the police to ensure that coastlines and marine protected areas are monitored during the lockdown. Working in partnership with the broader Phakisa operations, officials successfully prevented two poacher vessels from entering and illegally netting in the Bot Estuary in April. Executive director for conservation operations at CapeNature Ernst Baard on Tuesday briefed the provincial legislature’s standing committee on agriculture, environmental affairs and development planning about the state of affairs at CapeNature and the impact of the lockdown on its activities and finances. Freedom Front Plus MPL Peter Marais wanted to know the measures taken to protect the environment and said: “The pandemic has handcuffed the effective protection of forests and the prevention of illegal activities.” Baard said: “Daily patrols are done in order to stay visible and vigilant.

“This ensures that people are kept off beaches, public complaints are responded to, anti-poaching efforts are continued and general safety is guaranteed. In addition to simply preventing illegal activities, the ongoing enforcement work will result in the maintenance of functional marine and coastal ecosystems and the associated species as well as provide flourishing populations of specific species that can be sustainably harvested by coastal communities, so maintaining the existing ocean and coastal economies.”

In reply to a question by Matlhodi Maseko (DA) about how CapeNature was working during the lockdown, Baard said: “CapeNature and its operations did not come to a halt because of the pandemic. The majority of CapeNature staff who can work from home are doing so and those who had connectivity challenges were enabled to do so with the provision of connectivity. Of course staff such as field rangers who cannot exactly work from home have been granted special leave but placed on standby. Our Extended Public Works Programme full-time equivalents and all contract staff have also been put on special leave and are receiving their salaries.”

Baard said alien vegetation clearing had been temporarily stopped after contractors were withdrawn from the field and were waiting for instructions to return to work in line with lockdown regulations.

