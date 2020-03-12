Cape commissioner accused of not responding to requests to explain early parole releases

Cape Town - The regional commissioner of the Parole Board has come under fire for not responding to requests from the provincial legislature’s standing committee on community safety, cultural affairs and sports to explain recent early releases of repeat offenders. The requests to brief the committee came in the wake of the murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk by a parolee who had been released on a similar crime. A meeting request and a follow-up request sent to the board met with no response. Chairperson of the committee MPL Reagen Allen said: “We had requested a briefing from the Department of Justice and Correctional Services on failures in the parole system in the Western Cape. “The request was sent on February 26 for a meeting with the Parliamentary committee on Tuesday, but no confirmation was received.” “I was informed that officials representing Correctional Services and the Parole Board did actually arrive at the Western Cape Provincial Parliament on Tuesday.

“However, as we had not received a response... despite numerous follow-ups, we were forced to cancel the meeting,” said Allen.

“The meeting with the regional commissioner of the Parole Board was scheduled for March 10. When the department failed to confirm attendance by Friday, March 3, the committee extended its meeting request until later this month.

“It is our view that the Parole Board and the Justice Department must account for decisions made. A spotlight must be shone on the parole system so it can be interrogated, investigated and corrected.”

“We do not take our constitutional oversight obligation lightly and will do everything possible to ensure accountability and transparency, in the interests of justice,” said Allen.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has said the Western Cape wants answers as to how the man accused of killing Van Wyk was released on parole despite 11 previous convictions.

By the time of publication, we had not managed to get a comment from the regional Parole Board.

