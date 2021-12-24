Cape communities spreading festive cheer despite horror of Covid-19 pandemic

Cape Town - Despite despair despair caused by the Covid19 pandemic, communities are still finding ways to spread festive cheer this Christmas. Community activist Reverend June Dolley Major will be feeding around 80 homeless people in Lansdowne, on Christmas Day.

“Having been homeless once, I've got a connection with homeless people. My heart is with them. These past two years have been hard on all of us because of Covid-19, so many loved ones are no longer with us. Many have lost jobs and income. May this season remind us of love and relationships. Let us value each other, reach out to others in need, and bring love and acceptance back to humanity.” The Cameron Ward Music Foundation is offering free music lessons for children between the ages of seven and 17 from December 28 to January 13.

The CW Music Foundation offers professional music training for instruments such as lead guitar, bass guitar, piano and drums. “Music is life and food to the soul. The music programme will keep kids entertained daily from 9am to 3pm. It also keeps the youngsters busy and away from trouble, by the time they leave the holiday programme they are all tired,” founder Cameron Ward said. “We will have our first free concert next week on December 30 at Orion International Church in Grassy Park. That's where the kids will showcase what they have learnt.”