Cape cop arrested for corruption after allegedly feeding info to Modack

Cape Town – While alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack and three others will be appearing today in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, the Hawks announced on Monday that a police officer was arrested for allegedly feeding info to Modack.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said that a 39-year-old police member attached to the tactical response team was arrested during the weekend on “suspicion of proliferation of information to unsavoury characters operating in the Western Cape underworld”.

“It is reported that the suspect was arrested during an intelligence driven operation conducted by the national task team investigating gang-related activities, national intervention unit and tactical response team,” Mogale said.

“It's alleged that the suspect has between 2019 and 2020, enticed by an underworld figure to infiltrate the anti-gang unit and supply them with information relating to operations of the underworld figure in return for gratification.”

Mogale said that the police officer will be charged with corruption with three accomplices.

The four will be appearing in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The Hawks issued a statement last Thursday saying four suspects between 29 years old and 49 years old, were arrested after the national task team executed warrants of arrest in the Western Cape.

The arrests followed cases of the attempted murder of advocate William Booth, the murder of a police officer, gang-related extortion, kidnapping and intimidation in the Milnerton area.

