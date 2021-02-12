Cape cops bust nine suspects for business robbery

Cape Town - Western Cape police have arrested nine suspects who were fleeing from Ashton after a business robbery. In a statement released on Friday, SAPS spokesperson André Traut said the members of Public Order Policing were conducting crime-prevention duties in Paarl when they received a radio broadcast stating that the business robbery suspects were en route to the area. Traut said the information received was that the suspects had fled the scene in a Toyota Quantum at about 7pm. “Close to the tunnel, the vehicle was spotted and pulled over. Six male occupants and three females were arrested in possession of a 9mm pistol, an imitation firearm, cigarettes and cash,” Traut said. He said the suspects were arrested, detained and were scheduled to make their court appearances in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In an unrelated incident, officers of the Grassy Park police arrested a 27-year-old man who was acting suspiciously.

The suspect started running when he spotted the police and attempted to hide a firearm on the roof of a shack in a yard.

The firearm was retrieved and found to be a 9mm with its serial number filed off, along with nine rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The suspect will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on charges of illegal possession of a prohibited firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, officers attached to the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit arrested a 23-year-old man who was caught shooting in Blagden Street in Cafda, Retreat, just after 6pm.

Upon apprehending the suspect, officers found him to be in possession of a .38 Special revolver.

He is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

African News Agency (ANA)