Cape cyclists raise over R2m for Gaza in Wheel to Heal project

Cape Town - Over 70 cyclists took to the streets yesterday to raise awareness on the situation in Gaza, Palestine, and to raise funds for much-needed humanitarian aid. The “Ride for Palestine” saw 75 cyclists set off on the 75km journey, a campaign by Wheel to Heal and in partnership with Africa Muslims Agency (AMA), with the initial aim of raising R750 000.

The cyclists departed from Masjidul Quds, Gatesville, at around 6am for the West Coast and returned to Cape Town at around 11am. Supporters lined the streets with Palestine flags in anticipation of their return for the conclusion of their journey at Islamia College, in Lansdowne with the cyclists returning to the sounds of liberation chants “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will be Free” and “Free, free Palestine”. A formal programme was held at the college, where the cyclists and attendees were addressed by a number of speakers, including keynote speaker Dr Allan Boesak.

“With the atrocities that are happening in Gaza, we’re empathising with the people. We felt that people are praying for the Gaza people but the atrocious killings and the mayhem are continuing and it’s going to take a miracle to rebuild Gaza and to rebuild the social fabric. “So we decided we can’t just keep on praying, maybe we should endeavour to make a more material difference,” Wheel to Heal chairman Dr Elias Parker said. Last year, the organisation handed over cheques to three organisations: Multiple Sclerosis SA, Groote Schuur Hospital Oncology Department, and PinkDrive, following its cycle to raise funds for multiple sclerosis and cancer treatment and services.

“It started with us having a very Cape Town-based mindset to it, that we’ll just get our Wheel to Heal cyclists together and we’ll ride. At the end of the day, I think the genocidal activities have made such an impact on people, we had umpteenth calls from cyclists who wanted to ride.” Israeli bombardment has resulted in the murder of at least 17 700 Palestinians, and 48 780 left wounded. Parker said cyclists from Johannesburg and Durban vowed that they too would undertake a similar action under the banner of Wheel to Heal.

Between the Cape Town and Durban cyclists, more than R2 million was raised, he said. “With the expressed objective that every cent must go towards filling a convoy of trucks that is hopefully leaving in the next few days with humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.” Dr Parker said fundraising will continue to raise R350 000 to fill the third truck with humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Palestine Embassy spokesperson Hassona Aldramy handed over the cheque to the AMA that will arrange for the convoy of trucks to the Rafah border. “These are important humanitarian aids in the form of medicines, food, consumables, non-consumables and even clothing items for children and so forth,” Dr Parker said. He thanked all those who supported the initiative and the cyclists.