A Cape Town father was left distraught after being told that his children would not be accepted at a primary school 10 minutes away from their home. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - A Cape Town father was left distraught after being told that his children would not be accepted at a primary school 10 minutes away from their home. Waleed Heyn, originally from Blikkiesdorp, was relocated to the Hague, Delft, last July. In August, Heyn applied to have his two children aged, 8 and 10, enrolled at the nearest school, the Hague Primary School. Last year, it took Heyn approximately 50 minutes to walk to the school his children attended, Hindle Road Primary. They would leave at 7am in the morning. Heyn said he was not prepared to put his children through it again this year. He added it affected his ability to provide for his family. Heyn completed all the necessary documentation at the Hague Primary and received no word regarding the status of the applications. “I provided all the necessary details, certificates, and then the secretary in charge of the registration process informed me that I must return in January,” said Heyn.

“On January 13th, I returned to the school, I met the same lady with her colleague.” Heyn was told that his children would not be accepted and that the school only accepted learners from Grabouw, Caledon, Beaufort West and Ceres.

“They told me that the department has changed their policy regarding kids who stay in the nearby locality. They said no one from the local area must be taken in by the school.

“When I approached these two ladies, they did not even bother to look for the information on my two kids. They became aggressive and rude.”

The school could not be reached for a comment. However, the Western Cape Education Department said the children were already enrolled at a school in Delft. “With so many learners unplaced, the priority has been to find unplaced learners a spot in schools provided there is space.

"Beaufort West and Grabouw were just examples referred to by the school as places where people are relocating into Delft from, and whose children if unplaced will be considered, provided there is space.”

