Cape Town - A Cape Town father was left distraught after being told that his children would not be accepted at a primary school 10 minutes away from their home.
Waleed Heyn, originally from Blikkiesdorp, was relocated to the Hague, Delft, last July. In August, Heyn applied to have his two children aged, 8 and 10, enrolled at the nearest school, the Hague Primary School.
Last year, it took Heyn approximately 50 minutes to walk to the school his children attended, Hindle Road Primary. They would leave at 7am in the morning.
Heyn said he was not prepared to put his children through it again this year. He added it affected his ability to provide for his family.
Heyn completed all the necessary documentation at the Hague Primary and received no word regarding the status of the applications. “I provided all the necessary details, certificates, and then the secretary in charge of the registration process informed me that I must return in January,” said Heyn.