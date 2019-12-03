Cape Town - The Kfm Mornings team spread some festive cheer to one doting father whose only wish this Christmas was to see his two daughters.
Ashwald had sent in a voice note to the show as part of the station's "Bring The One You Love Home" competition, in partnership with Makro.
"I have two daughters that I haven't seen for three years now, and every year I promise them that I would come to visit but financially I don't have the money because I have to pay my support for the children every month. I can't, I just can't. There is no way I can see them, they live in Alexander Bay.
"My eldest daughter is 6-years-old and my youngest one is turning three in February, and it would be much appreciated if I could see my children."
Ashwald works in Cape Town as a driver to provide for his young daughters. His parents helped raise his daughters and are also yearning to see them after all this time.