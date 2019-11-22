Clive Jacobs, a community activist in and around Lavender Hill, said smash-and-grab robberies were out of control, “and at the peak of our Christmas season many of these attacks might lead to murder”.
Jacobs said the police showed very little interest and asked communities and victims to report cases, “but the victims fear for the lives”.
“I feel justice can be served if law enforcement agencies take note of these negativities. Communities and children are at risk, I have lobbied all the years to combat this ongoing crime.”
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned the “prevalence” of smash-and-grabs occurring within communities.