Cape EMS drones called in to aid the search for missing Stellenbosch woman

Cape Town - The search for missing 48-year-old Colette Oliver, who went missing in Stellenbosch, has now roped in the help of the Western Cape’s EMS drone services.

Oliver was reported missing on Friday, February 19, at the Stellenbosch police station. Her daughter, Bianca Gouws, had posted on Facebook about her mother’s disappearance, calling for assistance.

“She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black ski pants a red Vodacom cap, and brown shoes. She is in a psychotic episode, please phone police or take (her) to nearest hospital. If possible, to Helderberg Hospital. Please also feel free to contact me.”

SAPS spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said that Stellenbosch police are searching for Oliver and that anyone who knows her whereabouts is requested to contact Stellenbosch detectives on 082 5221912 or Pink ladies on 072 214 7439.

The Western Cape Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Deanna Bessick on Tuesday said that the Drone Rescue Project team has been requested to assist in the search for Oliver.