Cape Town - Farmworkers and the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) met with the Human Rights Commission (HRC) to discuss their concerns and lay a formal complaint about the alleged unequal racial practices at the Oak Valley Farm in Grabouw. Oak Valley also met with the HRC on Tuesday to discuss their point of view regarding the allegations being made against them by the unions.

Saftu, farmworkers and Grabouw residents have been striking for almost three weeks regarding various issues that they feel have not been addressed at the farm. Some of the workers’ demands are for an increase in their basic wage from R160 per day to R250 per day.

They would also like the housing structure at the farm to change, as currently African male workers are placed into single sex hostels and coloured workers are placed into a family household on the farm. They asked that all labour broker workers on the farm be made permanent.

The commissioner for the HRC, Chris Nissen, said: “We are facilitating discussions with the unions as they have come to lay complaints of alleged racism. “We as the commission will facilitate the discussions between the different parties and find some resolution.” Christopher Rawbone-Viljoen, the managing director of Oak Valley Estate, said a number of employees had been involved in a protected strike since May6.

“While most employees have returned to work, the situation on the ground remains tense,” he said.

“During the strike we were made aware of certain allegations, pertaining to discriminatory and unfair labour practices on the farm. Oak Valley farm will co-operate fully with the HRC as we believe these allegations are unfounded and a deliberate attempt by the union to discredit the good name and reputation of the farm,” he said.

