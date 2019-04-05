Western Cape farmers have been put on high alert following the discovery of a pesky intruder, called the armyworm, that puts food security at risk. File Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Cape Twn - Western Cape farmers have been put on high alert following the discovery of a pesky intruder, called the armyworm, that can cause havoc to grain and maize crops and put food security at risk. The provincial Department of Agriculture warned farmers to continuously scout for eggpacks and small larvae on their crops after the fall armyworm was detected in one sweetcorn field on a farm near Clanwilliam.

The national Department of Agriculture and Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) detected larvae during inspection on a sweetcorn field last week.

The sample from the sweetcorn was collected by DAFF’s Directorate Inspection Services (DIS) and confirmed by plant health diagnostic services.

Armyworms are the caterpillar stage of moths belonging mainly to the genus Spodoptera. They are called armyworms because when they have ravaged a crop they march along the ground like a vast army of worms in search of more food.

There are at least eight countries in southern Africa that have been hit by outbreaks of armyworms.

On Thursday, Grain SA appealed to everyone involved to note that scouting as well as pheromone surveillance remains important, and noted that some caterpillar pests of grain crops including African armyworm, African bollworm, African maize stern borer, Chilo borer and Fall Armyworm, might be active

Grain SA also mentioned that a number of crops will be under threat in the province, especially as South Africa moves to autumn.

Jan Hendrik Venter, of Grain SA, said the early detection and identification is key to beat the pest before it becomes a major problem.

“These pets can easily be controlled if farmers are applying registered agricultural chemicals. These can also be supplemented with pheromone traps which will alert the farmer to the presence of moths in the area. Farmers must scout continuously for eggpacks and small larvae,” Venter explained.

Spokesperson for the provincial Department of Agriculture Bianca Capazorio said the department was aware that Fall Armyworm (Faw) has been detected in the province and is monitoring the situation closely.

“It is at this stage too early to tell how serious the problem is, however, the department is on high alert.

“Faw has the potential to be a dangerous pest and the department is requesting that farmers, especially in the Clanwilliam area, step up their scouting efforts and pheremone surveillance,” she said.

“Faw is a notifiable pest and any farmer who encounters it must immediately report it to the department of agriculture.”

