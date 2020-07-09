Cape fire and rescue services on high alert after steady increase in incidents

Cape Town - Fire hazards caused by approaching inclement weather have the City’s fire and rescue services on high alert.

Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said the department had seen a steady rise of incidents across all types of fires.

“No two winters are the same and our fire and rescue service is gearing up to attend to thousands of calls. While figures for 2018 showed a drop in incidents from the year before that, there was a significant increase during the last winter period,” said Smith.

From May to August 2018, the service responded to 7038 calls, and during the same period last year they attended to 7954.

“We have just emerged from a devastating summer period during which 91 people died in formal and informal housing fires. Winter tends to be when most structural fires occur and our service is bracing for a busy time,” said Smith.