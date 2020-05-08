Cape firefighters brace for demand of winter season

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The summer fire season has come to an end and firefighters are preparing for winter as many people remain indoors. The Working On Fire (WoF) volunteers, with aerial resources consisting of nine spotters and seven choppers, arrived in the Western Cape in December. Many of the volunteer firefighters have returned home. WoF firefighters helped put out 94 fires from December until last month. Only eight of them were in April. WoF Western Cape’s general ­manager Melany Duthie-Surtie said: “I would like to thank every firefighter both from the province as well as visiting teams who assisted during the fire season. Those who left to go prepare for their province’s winter season, all the best.” Duthie-Surtie said the aerial resources played a huge role. In some cases they suppressed fires without the assistance of the ground crews when the terrain prevented firefighters from accessing the area.

“Although our fire season is over, we urge communities to remain ­vigilant and avoid activities that might lead to starting veld fires,” she said.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said between January and April last year, there were 4 938 vegetation fires. This year there were 5 712 vegetation fires between January and April.

Carelse said residents should be mindful during winter to prevent unnecessary fires.

“Use open fires outside and not in confined spaces. Use non-flammable materials as insulation. Check paraffin and other heating or lighting devices for safety and use them safely. Keep candles, cookers and devices on sturdy, firm bases so that they are not easily knocked over. Use gas carefully and ensure all piping and cylinders are in good condition,” he said.

WoF said their firefighters had a busy season. In some cases they battled fires that raged for days in windy weather.

Aerial resources were the busiest in the western regions. They flew 460 hours, dropping thousands of litres of water to douse raging flames.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell saluted firefighters for their selfless efforts.

“Firefighters, along with paramedics have always been in the front line of our response to emergencies, always giving more than they ask.

“While Covid-19 rages throughout the country, these selfless heroes ­continue to be on duty 24/7 despite the ominous threat of the virus,” he said.

[email protected]