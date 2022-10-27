Cape firefighters bring Access Park blaze under control

Cape Town - While firefighters are still on the scene of last night’s fire at Access Park in Kenilworth, officials have said it had been brought under control. The City’s Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to smoke coming from the vicinity of the shopping complex around 11.30pm on Wednesday, October 26.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said Wynberg fire station’s crew was first on scene. A building was on fire and they called on more resources to bring the blaze under control. “Ten firefighting appliances and crews from various fire stations attended to the scene where the buildings housing HDC Home Department Store, CAB Foods and AMG dealership and workshop had been affected by the fire. “The blaze was brought under control just before 5am today,” Carelse said.