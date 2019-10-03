This is according to SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) spokesperson Dumisani Magagula, who said the firefighters were not fazed by the city’s scare tactics.
“We started striking on Tuesday, and by Wednesday, six guys had reported that they received suspension letters from the city; it was confusing as to why only these six people received letters when 70% of fire departments in Cape Town are with us in the fight for decent remuneration for working overtime,” he said.
More than 200 firefighters marched to the Civic Centre last week to demand pay for working overtime, stating that if they did not receive a response from the city, they would be working from 8am to 4pm.
Yesterday was the second day that the firefighters had worked eight-hour shifts, with Samwu representatives stating that previously firefighters had worked between 72 and 80 hours a week on average.