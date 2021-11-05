Cape Flats community leaders share mixed reactions to local government election results

Cape Town - Community leaders across Cape Town have expressed mixed feelings about the election results in their respective wards. Community activist Lucinda Evans said voters from Lavender Hill again voted for non-service delivery to the community.

“This is the third term for the same councillor who has done nothing for the community.” Evans said she respects that people opted to vote for the brand rather than the person but saw “the end result not being in the best interest of the community”. “The service to the community, which is enshrined in the Constitution which is mandated by her and her party, is lacking in Lavender Hill,” said Evans.

“In essence, I don’t have much hope for our community with the same leadership back.” In Elsies River, where Chris Jordaan (DA) was re-elected, community leader Celesthea Pierang said that the people of Elsies River were disgruntled that there was no one else to choose from on their ballot paper. “For the ward that covers Salberau and Norwood, there was no other person on the paper, which they thought was very unfair because that didn’t give them a choice.”

In Heideveld, Anthony Moses (DA) remains the ward councillor, and community activist Vanessa Nelson said she was surprised at how people voted. “What is shocking for me is that people are comfortable with their situation, accepting that it’s fine to not have any service delivery or upgrading of our area,” she said. “They are comfortable with the fact that he is going to remain yet another five years, and he does absolutely nothing for nobody, and people are satisfied.”

Community leader Yaseen Johaar said Hanover Park looked like a dumping site for the last five years. “So about six months before the elections, a clean-up was done there, which was part of the current councillor’s campaign.” Manenberg community leader Roegshanda Pascoe said she is concerned about re-elected Bonita Jacobs (DA).