Cape Flats entrepreneurs band together to package, deliver food for the vulnerable

Cape Town - With thousands of people in need of food during Covid-19 lockdown and non-profit organisations (NPO) struggling to battle the alarming rate of hunger, entrepreneurs in Cape Town’s disadvantaged areas have formed a community feeding network, pooling resources to make a difference. The group of small business owners in Khayelitsha, Strandfontein, Mitchells Plain and Mfuleni purchase fruit and vegetables from urban and township farmers, package them in family units and deliver to vulnerable people living below the breadline in their areas. One fruit and vegetable unit can feed a family of 10 and, at R150, each of these boxes is financed through the generous donations of caring South Africans and people from as far afield as Belgium and Germany. Currently they are feeding over 60 families weekly and expanding their service further as donations are received. They are also servicing a number of feeding schemes with fresh produce that can be turned into wholesome cooked meals. The network is growing as more entrepreneurs come forward to join the fight against hunger. The owners of these small businesses are either current or past participants of the Small Business Academy (SBA) programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB), which offers sponsored tuition in order to strengthen and grow small businesses in underprivileged communities.

A fruit and vegetable unit can feed a family of 10 and, at R150, each of these boxes is financed through the kind donations of caring South Africans and people from as far afield as Belgium and Germany. Photo: Supplied

Using the knowledge acquired while on the programme, the founders of this network had to think outside the box as the businesses they had built up over many years closed overnight as lockdown was enforced.

Sandy Hendricks and Jackie Julie Brock from Mitchells Plain, and Kiki Bantom from Khayelitsha all had their own catering business. With the lockdown restricting the preparation of hot meals, they were without any form of income.

In order to survive and noting a gap in the market, Hendricks applied for an essential-services certificate and started delivering fresh fruit and vegetables from her contracted farmers to her usual clientele while at the same time selflessly sharing produce with community feeding groups battling the huge challenge of hunger.

Meanwhile, Bantom applied for an essential-services certificate to open a spaza shop. Speaking to Hendricks one day, they decided that together with Brock they could expand their reach and supply nutritious food to more people in need while having some form of income to keep their own families fed.

They were soon joined by Alfred Sonandi from Mfuleni, whose waste-picking business came to an abrupt halt and was desperate for income. Together with a friend who used to own a fish and chips shop, they are now delivering fresh produce to families in need as well as preparing soup to try to assist in alleviating the dire need for meals.

Alfred Sonandi's garden in Mfuleni, Cape Town. Photo: Supplied

Jody Morris, who has a graphic design business in Strandfontein, also joined the network to distribute food to 20 vulnerable families from the Strandfontein Children’s Cricket Club that he supports. Sonandi, Bantom and Morris are also planning to teach the recipients to start their own backyard gardens to supply fresh fruit and vegetables post-lockdown.

Co-ordinating the efforts of the entrepreneurs and creating a central hub for the network is Edith Kennedy, a lecturer at USB’s SBA programme.

She said the lockdown has pushed small businesses into uncharted waters, especially in the informal settlements, and she realised the desperate need for them during this trying time to find some form of income while supporting their communities.

“Giving back has always stood out as a central theme amongst all our participants over the past six years of running this programme. Naturally, they want to see their businesses grow and succeed, but not at the expense of supporting their communities and sharing skills, time or money to uplift those who are struggling,” said Kennedy.

“During the lockdown I helped them to look for new opportunities, how to pool resources and find solutions with the assistance of other entrepreneurs, all whilst providing a service to the community,” she added.