Cape Flats 'midwife' needs help to achieve his paramedic dream

Cape Town - A youth leader in Heinz Park is appealing to the public to help him realise his goal of becoming a paramedic. Tashreeq Perry has become popular in his community through assisting in emergency births, and has gained a reputation among pregnant women. Perry has assisted four families, including his own, and said his love for helping others is what keeps him going, even without support. “I dropped out of school in Grade 8. At the time I felt like I had no other choice. My parents had just divorced and my mom was in need of help raising my younger siblings, and as the eldest the responsibility fell on my shoulders. “However, now that I want to pursue my dream of becoming a paramedic who assists others in emergency situations all the time, lack of funds to go back to school is holding me back.

“All I want is to go back to school, finish my matric, and further my studies. That is the dream I have been chasing for the past few years,” Perry said.

Last year, in September, Perry single-handedly delivered one of his neighbours’ babies.

Ronnel Diamond said she was grateful to Perry for coming to her rescue when paramedics could not reach her in time.

“I went into labour on September 7, 2020. My mother called the ambulance but they could not get to us in time. The gangsters were shooting at the time and they had to wait. I remembered that Tashreeq had helped people before, and we called him. He came over and delivered my son.

“Tashreeq did an excellent job and I’m so grateful. I really hope people will come forward to support him and help him become a professional midwife who can help others everywhere,” Diamond said.

Perry said: “I am appealing to anyone who can assist me to get back in school and finish my matric to please help. There is nothing I want more in the world than to realise my calling and help others in return.”

For more information on how you can help Tashreeq Perry please contact him on 076 965 7375.

Cape Argus