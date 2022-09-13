Cape Flats residents advised by the City of three-day water supply disruption

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department has sent out an advisory of an upcoming three-day water disruption on the Cape Flats this weekend. Several communities including Pelican Heights, Lavender Hill, Grassy Park and parts of Site C Khayelitsha will have little to no water from midnight on Friday until the early hours of Monday morning as the department undertakes routine maintenance of its bulk water supply network.

Water and sanitation Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said: “From 1am on Friday, September 16, 2022, until 3am Monday, September 19, 2022, the City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate will be conducting 75-hour essential maintenance on its bulk water supply network. “While we regret the inconvenience this will cause for many of our residents, delaying this work has the potential for an even greater risk to our water supply soon. It is being done over a weekend to minimise the impact on residents,” Badroodien said. While most areas affected by the routine maintenance will experience low water pressure, residents living in Pelican Heights, Peacock Close and Schaapkraal will have no water.

The City, however, says it will put in place standpipes and water tanks to provide water for essential use for the three communities. In Schaapkraal standpipes will be placed at George Road, Sameer Barbershop, Old Strandfondtein Road, and 103 Old Strandfontein Road just off Klip Road. In Peacock Close, standpipes will be placed on Seventh Avenue, off Old Strandfontein Road, Hanekamp, corner of Old Strandfontein Road, corner of Lorikeet and Old Strandfontein (behind Shoprite), Fairy Wren Road, and on the corner of Old Strandfontein Road.

In Pelican Heights, standpipes will be placed in Corsair Crescent, on the corner of Clipper and Frigate, corner of Dennegeur and Frigate, and corner of Spine and Dennegeur. Information regarding water tankers will be communicated at a later stage, according to the City. Meanwhile, Browns Farm/Philippi, Eagle Park, Grassy Park, parts of Khayelitsha Site C, Lavender Hill, Lotus River, Manenberg, Mitchells Plain, Muizenberg, Ottery, Parkwood, Retreat, Seawinds, Steenberg, Strandfontein, Surrey Estate, Vrygrond, Wetton and Zeekoevlei will experience low water pressure.

“Water supply is being rerouted from elsewhere in the network to these areas. All these areas will have some water, but at lower than usual pressure. Affected residents need to get ready for this weekend,” Badroodien said. “Residents can prepare by storing water in clean, sealed containers, using water sparingly during this period, and using other tips provided. “From the City’s side, we are doing all we can to help by providing water tankers and standpipes to three areas that will have no water,” he said.