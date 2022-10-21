Cape Flats residents doubtful over plans to give much-maligned Shotspotter a second shot

Cape Town - The City is planning to give its much-maligned Shotspotter a second go after the gunshot detection system allegedly failed to prevent shootings and save lives in the gang-ridden areas of Manenberg and Hanover Park. The City has budgeted R30 million for the next three years, R2m less than the initial phase budget.

The gunfire detection system came to an end in July 2019 but safety and security Mayco member JP Smith says the project has now restarted. He said the City was at an advanced stage of the contract, with the vendor, planning the sensor locations and applying for power to these sensors. Smith said the gunfire detection system added huge value, hence the starting of the process to reinstate it. He said over 70% of the firearms recovered were from the areas where the system was deployed.

“Shotspotter increased our firearm recovery by a factor of five and we intend to install the gunfire system in areas, as directed by crime statistics, supplied by the SAPS and with their guidance. “The previous tender covered 7km² of Hanover Park and Manenberg. We are now installing this technology to a much larger area, where firearm-related incidents are prevalent, especially murder and attempted murder,” he said. Smith said convictions were not primarily dependent on the gunfire detection system but on the criminal justice system.

However, Hanover Park CPF deputy secretary Yaseen Johaar, said the reinstatement of the project came as a shock and questioned how the City would again implement this technology, after it was proven to be ineffective. Johaar said if the millions were invested to improve schools, physiological support, unemployment and broken homes, and to uplift single parents, crime rate would immediately decrease as these address the root causes of crime. He said the Cape Flats was under siege and, with the murder rate, the province needed to be put in a state of emergency.

“If the Shotspotter gets rolled out despite no proof of its efficiency and despite the community not wanting it, it would inevitably mean the gang violence as organised crime will make crime in Hanover Park unbearable.” Johaar said there was also proof that the detection system was outsmarted by shooters. “Gang violence is rife in communities with unemployment, lack of qualifications, where poor people live.