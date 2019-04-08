It’s not every day that freshly-harvested vegetables from a Cape Flats primary school food garden make it on to the dinner plates for Capetonians. File Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency

Cape Town - It’s not every day that freshly-harvested vegetables from a Cape Flats primary school food garden make it on to the dinner plates of Capetonians far and wide. But this is exactly what happened when vegetables from Rainbow Primary in Wesbank, near Kuils River, were sold at a market in Century City.

This year's Shoprite Group's Market Day attracted a number of garden lovers, including the ones from Rainbow Primary.

The garden, initially created by the youth of Wesbank to support a local feeding scheme, is now offering more than fresh produce to the community.

Children and members of the community have the opportunity to gain invaluable gardening skills.

These can be used to cultivate crops of their own at home or add value to their CVs.

Hilton Davids, the founder of the Vlottenburg Community organisation that started the food garden at the schools, said: “Our hard work has ensured where once there was nothing there is now a green garden that feeds and empowers people.”

Davids sees the garden as a metaphor for upliftment in his community.

“The same can be said for the lives of our youth: they might feel as if they have nothing to offer but if they work hard they can create something beautiful from nothing.”

The garden at Rainbow Primary was laid out by the Shoprite Group’s implementation partner, Urban Harvest. It deliberately moved away from a traditional grid style, instead opting for a beautiful three-dimensional mandala design.

In 2018, it was recognised in the National School Nutrition Programme-Sustainable Food Production (NSNP-SFP) garden competition for its outstanding produce, securing third place in its category.

Amina Abrahams, a small business owner and a supplier for Shoprite and Checkers stores, also participated in this year's market day.

The divorced mother of two found herself having to make ends meet while raising her children.

She first started by selling her home made products to local shops. “My spiritual mom taught me to make atchar, which I started selling in 2006 as a way to gain income,” she says.

Exotic Taste, which she now owns, currently employs 10 full-time employees. Her vision is to empower others, especially women, by creating a source of employment and education.

About 25 Shoprite stores participated in this year's Market Day, giving shoppers throughout the country an opportunity to stock up on the freshest produce while supporting a good cause.

