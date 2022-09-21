Cape Flats water pipes repaired but it will ‘take some time’ for the pressure to return to normal

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department has completed its maintenance operation on the Cape Flats bulk water supply network, which it conducted over the past weekend. Water and sanitation Mayco member Zahid Badroodien announced the news on Wednesday afternoon, stating that after months of planning, the water and sanitation department had successfully installed three new valves 1800mm, 1500mm and 1200mm each in diameter and repaired leaks to the Cape Flats bulk water pipeline.

Badroodien said: “Over the past few days, it has been all hands on deck to oversee the successful completion of the project and to mitigate the impacts on affected residents. “The City proactively activated its Disaster Co-ordinating Team in Goodwood to monitor and respond to all aspects related to this dynamic operation. “The purpose of this maintenance was to ensure that our residents continue to enjoy a safe, reliable water supply. Today we can proudly say the collaborative teamwork from the City, residents, and Western Cape government’s department of health and disaster management has made this happen.”

A 22km stretch of the bulk water pipeline had to be isolated and emptied so the team could safely replace the three valves, according to the City. “Thank you to all affected residents for their patience and understanding during this very challenging time so we can continue to ensure a reliable water supply to our communities.” Badroodien also said the City received assistance from the Swartland Municipality, Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (PenBev), Gift of the Givers and Philisa Abafazi Bethu (PAB) Centre’s Lucinda Evans.

“We wish to extend our sincere gratitude to these organisations, which have made such valuable contributions. It will take some time for the pipes to be filled with water and the pressure to return to normal. “During this time, residents are asked to please be patient. We are aware of some unexpected localised pipe bursts, which are being attended to,” he said. Cape Argus