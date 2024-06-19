Cape Flêts Fillim Festival shines light on local film industry

Cape Town - The inaugural Cape Flêts Fillim Festival took place in Cape Town at the weekend, where 22 films were showcased in competition for various awards. The event, which hosted 900 people from all over the Western Cape, was held at the Academia Theatre in Lansdowne and proved to be a resounding success.

It was graced by the presence of renowned personalities such as Zane Meas, Christian Bennett, Earl Hendricks, and Clarence Ford, who were among the entries. Best feature film: ‘Father’, produced by Zane Meas. Picture: Supplied The five winners were Best Feature Film: Father, produced by Zane Meas; Best Short Film: Enrico Hartzenberg for Sistas Dinge; Best Documentary: Camissa – The Source, produced by Clarence Ford; Best Long Short Film: Earl Hendricks for Lost Hope; and Best Music Video Award: Star, produced by Alex Cupido.