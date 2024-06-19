Cape Flêts Fillim Festival shines light on local film industry

Cape Town - The inaugural Cape Flêts Fillim Festival took place in Cape Town at the weekend, where 22 films were showcased in competition for various awards.
The event, which hosted 900 people from all over the Western Cape, was held at the Academia Theatre in Lansdowne and proved to be a resounding success.
It was graced by the presence of renowned personalities such as Zane Meas, Christian Bennett, Earl Hendricks, and Clarence Ford, who were among the entries.
The five winners were Best Feature Film: Father, produced by Zane Meas; Best Short Film: Enrico Hartzenberg for Sistas Dinge; Best Documentary:
Camissa – The Source, produced by Clarence Ford; Best Long Short Film: Earl Hendricks for Lost Hope; and Best Music Video Award: Star, produced by Alex Cupido.
Festival director, Sebastian Petersen, said: “The first festival surpassed our expectations, bringing together a diverse array of talented filmmakers, thought-provoking films and engaged audiences from near and far.”
Cupido added: “I felt a sense of pride seeing my fellow people winning awards and getting the recognition they so rightly deserve.”
Hendricks concludes: “It was an incredible opportunity to share space with fellow filmmakers and creatives from the Flats, where our hard work was not only showcased but also acknowledged and appreciated.”
