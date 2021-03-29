Cape gunslinger gets heavy sentence for attempted murder and armed robbery

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Police in the province are rejoicing after the recent sentencing of Fanisile Magwaxaza, 42, for attempted murder, armed robbery and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition during an incident in 2017. The Cape Town Regional Court sentenced Magwaxaza to five years’ imprisonment for attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances and another five years’ imprisonment for attempted murder. The sentences will run concurrently. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Magwaxaza was also sentenced to four years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and two years for the unlawful possession of ammunition. These sentences will also run concurrently. Hani said Magwaxaza would effectively serve nine years’ imprisonment. The charges against his co-accused were withdrawn in court on Friday.

The sentences stemmed from an incident in 2017 during which Magwaxaza and his three co-accused fired on a truck that was transporting abalone to Hermanus.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the police aimed to create a safer environment for all communities within the province, and they were fighting against the proliferation of firearms in the hands of criminals.

Traut said focused operations to address gang-related and serious and violent crimes in hotspots have proved successful, and the police have made headway in reducing the number of unlicensed firearms on the streets.

He said from February 22 to March 26, 186 firearms and 3 058 rounds of ammunition had been confiscated from 147 suspects.

“A total of 3 868 suspects have been arrested for contact crimes, which are often associated with weapons, such as murder, attempted murder, assault and robbery during the same period.”

Community Policing Forum provincial chairperson Fransina Lukas congratulated the police on what she said was a job well done. However, she said she regretted the lives lost by means of those illegal firearms.

The chairperson of the community safety standing committee in the Western Cape Legislature, Reagan Allen, said although he welcomed the sentencing of the accused, residents continued to lose faith in the police, as a large number of illegal firearms, which were often used to perpetuate crimes, were either sold back to criminals or stolen from police officers and military armouries.

Cape Argus