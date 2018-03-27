The hiking trail industry is under serve strain - a situation aggravated by the latest attack. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The hiking trail business is taking huge strain, and the latest attack could be the death knell to an industry dependent on tourism.

In the latest incident, 11 hikers were held at gunpoint by three unidentified assailants on the Kwagga trail near Duiker Island. Police used a helicopter to search for the suspects. No arrests have been made.

Independent mountain and hiking guide, Frank Dwyer said there has been a significant decrease in business.

“It could be a combination of factors. Until there is political will from all authorities, SANParks, City, province, national government, SAPS etc, the problem is going to persist and will affect all tourism.”

Table Mountain Watch spokesperson Andre van Schalkwyk said to date more than 40 people had been attacked.

“Some of the professional guys don’t offer the service on the Kwagga trail anymore. We have given that area over to these people.

“The hiking guides’ businesses have been affected, and they are taking their clients to the Cederberg and other mountains in the area as they can’t afford to risk people’s lives.

“This needs to be sorted out. There are bigger issues like poaching, and when you are stepping into the area, you are pretty susceptible.”

Van Schalkwyk said while there were no integrated plans, there had been meetings and talks about it for months.

He added that while locals were involved in the attacks, he was sure word had got around among tourists.

“I am sure if you go home if you are Austrian or German and tell eight of your friends, they will tell eight of their friends, and while they will still come to Cape Town, you might think twice about entering the parks.”

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) acting manager Wana Bacela said they were always assessing their safety and security plans and adjusting them where needed.

“The park automatically increases the number of patrols in an area affected by crime, increasing visibility. TMNP also works closely with the SAPS for them to include the identified areas in their patrols as well. TMNP has signage in the area stating this is a crime hotspot, and management ask hikers and cyclists to be vigilant.”

Bacela said the hot spots include Peers Cave, Noordhoek beach, Karbonkelberg, Vlakkenberg and Silvermine.

“These cases are being taken very seriously by both the police and SANParks.”

Cape Argus