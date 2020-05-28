Cape homeless housed, screened and tested for Covid-19 at Community Chest HQ

Cape Town - The Community Chest, with the aid of the provincial government and the Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority, brought more than 180 homeless people stranded under the Culemborg bridge to its offices in the CBD.

Spokesperson Desiré Goliath said the organisation arranged for Covid-19 screening, along with testing for HIV and TB, with the TB and HIV Care organisation.

“We left the option to get tested up to the people and only encouraged them to participate; we wanted to respect their human rights as much as possible and offer services and assistance in a dignified manner,” Goliath said.

Epicentre, a health-based NGO operating in SA, have been working with Community Chest to test the homeless people.

Craig Kensley, head of business development at the Community Chest, said: “The testing process went well; we arranged for testing to be done on two separate levels so as to accommodate everyone while practising physical distancing and ensuring the privacy of the persons getting tested.”