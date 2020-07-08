Cape homeless in dire need of winter clothing

Cape Town - The Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee (Shac) have called on the public to donate clothing for the homeless taking up shelter at the Community Chest Offices in the CBD. The homeless formed part of the group that were initially taken to the City’s temporary shelter in Strandfontein, on the announcement of the lockdown in late March. Shac spokesperson Carlos Mesquita said there were about 150 homeless people staying at the Community Chest premises. “They were picked up with whatever belongings they had and were not given the opportunity to retrieve anything that might have been kept elsewhere for safety. "As this happened at the end of March, the weather was still warm, but this has effectively meant that few have any winter clothes or shoes at all,” said Mesquita.

Although there were clothing donations at Strandfontein, these were mostly for women, and the only men’s clothing came in XL and XXL sizes. The group consisted of 85% men.

On May 25, Community Chest chief executive Lorenzo Davids contacted Mesquita and Shac committee chair, Anda Mazantsana, and offered his office premises for a short period against the coming bad weather.

“We accepted, although in total shock, that this man was physically handing over the keys to his offices that were fully equipped and stocked.

"There were 178 individuals that moved into the building at midnight that night, and since then the few days have become two months with Community Chest having not only housed us but fed us and also provided us with the one thing the City didn’t - and that was to test us for Covid-19, after one of our committee members tested positive.”

Three members later tested positive, and have since recovered.

The clothing was especially needed for job interviews, said Mesquita.

“We are proud that some are applying for jobs and some have even been employed in these very trying economic conditions.”

Items required are long pants/jeans (size 29-34, but mostly 32 and 34); long-sleeved T-shirts, shirts, jerseys and jackets (M/L); and importantly, shoes (sizes 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, with 9-11 most required). Also requested is a laptop.

For more information, contact Mesquita on 0630127902 or [email protected]



