Cape homeless people wish for other alternatives, call City’s eviction plans ‘cruel and unfair’

Cape Town - Homeless people in the CBD, faced with eviction for erecting tents in public spaces, are fearful of what lies ahead and are not convinced by the City’s offer of shelter and Safe Spaces. The Western Cape High Court has granted the City’s application for eviction notices to be served at various unlawful occupations, including a camp outside the Castle of Good Hope.

Tessa Remmitz, 52, originally from Delft, said her life changed when her now son was attacked by gangsters. “I have been living on the streets for 16 years now. What led me here is the fact that police could not protect my son when he was a witness in a murder case. Gangsters used to shoot at our house every night and from then we decided to move. “What the City is doing is cruel. They make people believe that the shelters are free while they are not. They cost about R1200 a month and we clearly can’t afford that. Instead of them chasing us away, they should create long-lasting projects to uplift us, three months is not enough for one to get off of the streets”.

Tessa Remmitz, 52. Picture: Siviwe Melapi/Cape Argus A tearful Thurieya Abrahams, 39, said, “I am originally from Mitchells Plain. My parents passed away and I was robbed of my home by the gangsterism that was happening there. “The City keeps saying that there are shelters available for us but there are no family shelters. I am married, living with my husband and daughter. What will happen to us? “If they can offer me a place to stay with my whole family then it is fine. I won’t allow them to break up my family. All I need is a home. I worry a lot about my daughter. Next year she must start school and I have nothing.”