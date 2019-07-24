Western Cape Human Settlements MEC, Tertuis Simmers, launched the HomeWise Youth Competition, as a starting point to creating an app for citizens. File picture: AP

Cape Town - On Monday, Western Cape Human Settlements MEC, Tertuis Simmers, launched the HomeWise Youth Competition, as a starting point to creating an app for citizens to easily access information on government housing assistance.



Simmers said: “As a government, we have to use technology optimally, particularly with the view of improving the lives of our people. I’m therefore calling on all young people to co-create the first-ever housing app with government”.





Young people aged 16 to 35, residing in the Western Cape, with an interest in app design are encouraged to enter the competition by clicking on the following link: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/dept/human-settlements/documents/public_info/H/52503 or visiting the Department’s website.





Simmers added: “I urge all techies to embrace this simple, yet rewarding task, as it presents us with the opportunity to once again be a leader in implementing innovative solutions in addressing our housing needs. All they have to do is to design the mock-ups, prototypes or wireframes of the app, and not the actual app.





"In fact, we only require the wireframes or mock-ups of how the information will be presented to citizens of the Western Cape. This means we need the User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI) of the app," he said.





"I’m looking forward to receiving the entries before 10pm on 30 August 2019 and best of luck to all participants.”





Western Cape Human Settlements MEC, Tertuis Simmers launched the HomeWise youth competition, as a starting point to creating an app for citizens to easily access information on government housing assistance. FILE PHOTO: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)