Cape informal settlements feel the impact of heavy rain, wind

Cape Town – A number of informal settlements in Cape Town were affected by Wednesday night’s heavy rains and cold weather. Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said that flooding occurred in some areas. Powell said the informal settlements affected were Phola Park Gugulethu, DT Section Site C, Khayelitsha, Siyahlala Section D, Kampies informal settlement and Siyanyanzela, Philippi, Freedom Farm, Sophia Town, Kuils River, Tsunami TRA5, Delft South and Craydon Farm informal settlement in Macassar. “The Informal Settlements Department will make assessments and provide residents with flood kits. “Roofs were blown off in Eersteriver and weather-related power outages were experienced in Philippi, Wynberg, Nyanga, Langa, Goodwood and Parow.

“Various roads across the city have been flooded and these are being attended to by the transport department,” Powell said.

She added that no emergency shelters had been activated, and that Sassa had been informed to assist with humanitarian relief.

While the worst seems to have passed, residents across the province are urged to remain vigilant.

Cape Town Weather Office forecaster Ntshalle Stella Nake said: “There is a warning for gale-force winds (65-80km/h) over the Central Karoo, Cape Winelands, Cape Metropole, Overberg and Garden Route districts in the Western Cape.

“The weather will improve from today onwards, however, showers are expected on Saturday and into Sunday morning,” she said.

Cape Argus