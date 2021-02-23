Cape law enforcement agencies make 211 arrests in weekly operations

Cape Town - In the past week, members of the City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies arrested 211 people. In a statement released on Monday, Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said this was an increase of 81 over the previous week. Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers recorded 85 arrests, while traffic officers impounded 230 vehicles and issued more than 78,300 fines. He said 37 motorists were arrested by traffic officers for driving under the influence of alcohol, while 12 were arrested for reckless and negligent driving. Operations were conducted by the Traffic Enforcement Unit, which resulted in the impounding of 188 vehicles and issuing of 2,956 fines for offences related to road safety.

An integrated taxi enforcement operation was conducted in Govan Mbeki and Vygieskraal Roads, where officers impounded 24 vehicles and issued 563 fines for road and vehicle safety.

Traffic officers also arrested 27 people during operations at five illegal street-racing events throughout the metropole.

LEAP officers removed a firearm from the streets after one of two suspects alleged to have attempted a hijacking in Philippi dropped the firearm and fled into an informal settlement.

In Hanover Park, officers secured the property and evacuated the immediate vicinity after a hand grenade was found on the premises. The South African Police Service (SAPS) bomb disposal unit was called in. The matter has been handed over to the SAPS to investigate in terms of the Explosives Act.

“Visible policing has always shown to be a crime deterrent and that is why it is important to have officers on the beat in communities. It shows that their presence can make a difference.

“Our LEAP officers have recorded 85 arrests during the past week. Their presence is surely felt in communities, especially in crime-ridden areas. These arrests are a clear indication that officers patrolling the community add value to the City’s enforcement efforts,” Smith said.

On Monday morning, a 23-year-old suspect was arrested in Mfuleni after metro police officers found him in possession of a 9mm pistol and seven .22 live rounds of ammunition.

Metro police also confiscated 12 units of unga, 13 packets of methamphetamine, two cannabis cigarettes, two units of cannabis, a ziplock bag of methamphetamine and a mandrax tablet.

Officers conducted daily and ad hoc patrols on Golden Arrow buses due to the constant robberies and harassment of passengers.

“The safety of motorists and other road users as well as members of communities stays a top priority for our enforcement agencies.

“The increase in the amount of successful arrests is testament to our commitment in creating a safer environment and we will keep on strengthening our relationship with communities, neighbourhood watches, non-governmental organisations, the SAPS and all other role players who have the safety of our residents at heart,” Smith added.

African News Agency (ANA)