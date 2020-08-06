Cape law enforcement bust alleged Golden Arrow bus robbers

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement busted alleged Golden Arrow bus robbers on Wednesday evening. On August 5, Law Enforcement was informed of four suspects in Claremont who had previously robbed a Golden Arrow bus. They were spotted by their previous victims who were robbed on three different dates by the suspects. The victims, upon spotting them enter the bus, exited and informed the officials. At 5.20pm the Law Enforcement Reaction team arrived on the scene and the bus they were on was pointed out to the officers on the corners of Robert Sobukwe and Duinefontein roads. The officers then interviewed the suspects to get further information.

The persons who exited the bus prior to the officers arriving, was phoned by a Golden Arrow official and the victims arrived on scene and gave a description and identified the suspect who robbed her on a bus on 31 June 2020 and 25 July 2020.

One suspect on the bus was found to match her description and positively identified. Another witness identified another suspect who allegedly robbed her of her cell phone on 04 August 2020 and this description matched the other suspect.

The Law Enforcement officers transported the two suspects to Philippi East SAPS where SAPS arrested them.

Cape Argus

