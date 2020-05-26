Cape law enforcement crash into crèche while pursuing criminals

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement vehicle crashed through a fence of a crèche at the Ouberg road in the Heideveld area on Tuesday morning. In a photo making rounds on social media, at least nine officers were on scene, while two can be seen talking to a young boy inside a crèche where the vehicle crashed into, with onlookers watching afar. City Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the officers on patrol in the Heideveld area heard multiple gunshots going off in the area. Dyason said they responded to the incident and in Ouberg road where a group of suspects ran away when they saw the officers’ approach. “In the ensuing chase an officer, unfortunately, collided with the fence of a crèche,” Dyason said, no injuries were reported.

In a separate incident, Dyason previously said that on Saturday officers recovered a hijacked vehicle in Roseberry Road, Mowbray.

“The vehicle with all its delivery goods still inside was taken by force from the driver. No suspects were arrested but all the items to be delivered were stolen.”

He said later in the day officers also recovered a stolen Toyota Quantum outside the premises of a panel shop in Ottery.

In other incidents, metro police officers issued 819 traffic fines, 348 lockdown related fines, and attended to four protest action complaints in the Khayelitsha and Delft areas during this past week.

Their arrests include one person for intimidation, a taxi driver for being in contravention of the National Disaster Risk Act, and two for being in possession of drugs.

Officers with the City's Traffic Service Department arrested five people, impounded two vehicles, recorded 1 117 lockdown violations and issued 2 7381 fines for various other offences (this excludes the fines for lockdown violations).

